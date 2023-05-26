KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea—The Wolf Pack said farewell to Col. Matthew Belle, 8th Operations Group outgoing commander, as he relinquished command to Col. Michael G. McCarthy, 8th OG incoming commander, June 2.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 04:33
|Story ID:
|446034
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander, by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT