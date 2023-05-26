8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | Honor Guardsmen post the Colors at the beginning of the 8th Operations Group change of...... read more read more

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert | Honor Guardsmen post the Colors at the beginning of the 8th Operations Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2023. The 8th OG is responsible for conventional air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in support of armistice and wartime taskings to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert) see less | View Image Page