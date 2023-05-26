Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander [Image 7 of 8]

    8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 8th Operations Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2023. The 8th OG is responsible for conventional air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in support of armistice and wartime taskings to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 04:38
    Photo ID: 7831805
    VIRIN: 230602-F-MZ237-2038
    Resolution: 5528x3678
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander
    PACAF
    8th Fighter Wing
    change of command
    Indo-Pacific
    8th Operations Group

