8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander

Col. Timothy B. Murphy, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, holds a decoration awarded to Col. Matthew Belle, 8th Operations Group outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2023. The 8th OG commander is responsible for conventional air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in support of armistice and wartime taskings to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

