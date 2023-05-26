Shaw welcomes home Gamblers

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) “Gamblers” holds his daughter’s hand on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 4, 2023. In order to maintain sufficient and sustainable presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Airmen assigned to the 77th FS and Fighter Generation Squadron deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

