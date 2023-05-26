Shaw welcomes home Gamblers

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) “Gamblers” embraces his wife before stepping out of an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., upon returning from a deployment May 4, 2023. The 77th FS led Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman exercises while generating combat air tasking orders in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 by A1C Erin Stanley