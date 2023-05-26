Shaw welcomes home Gamblers

A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) “Gamblers” embraces his wife before stepping out of an F-16C Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., upon returning from a deployment May 4, 2023. The 77th FS led Agile Combat Employment and Multi-Capable Airman exercises while generating combat air tasking orders in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2023 14:30
|Photo ID:
|7830334
|VIRIN:
|230504-F-MP612-1432
|Resolution:
|2980x2129
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
