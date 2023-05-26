The U.S. Air Force 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) flightline sits empty in anticipation for the returning deployers at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 4, 2023. In order to maintain sufficient and sustainable presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Airmen assigned to the 77th FS and Fighter Generation Squadron deployed to Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:30 Photo ID: 7830331 VIRIN: 230504-F-MP612-1004 Resolution: 3177x2118 Size: 1.17 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw welcomes home Gamblers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.