Shaw welcomes home Gamblers

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) taxi on the flightline upon redeploying to Shaw Air Force May 4, 2023. The 77th FS and Fighter Generation Squadron deployed to project combat air power and help stabilize the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

