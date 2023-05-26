U.S. Air Force pilot from the 77th Fighter Squadron (FS) embraces his wife on the flightline at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., May 4, 2023. The 77th FS led Agile Combat Employment and multi-capable Airmen exercises while generating combat air tasking orders in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Erin Stanley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 14:31 Photo ID: 7830336 VIRIN: 230504-F-MP612-1624 Resolution: 1483x1059 Size: 119.97 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw welcomes home Gamblers [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Erin Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.