U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Ray Sanchez, Special Operations Command combat controller, was killed in action in Afghanistan, Sep. 16, 2010, while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. Sanchez was assigned to the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida. (Photo courtesy of Yvette Duchene)
|09.02.2010
|05.30.2023 16:48
|7825816
|100902-F-GW690-520
|1396x1697
|174.4 KB
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|2
|1
Gold Star Moms honor the fallen
