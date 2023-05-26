Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen [Image 6 of 6]

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2010

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Ray Sanchez, Special Operations Command combat controller, was killed in action in Afghanistan, Sep. 16, 2010, while supporting Operation Enduring Freedom. Sanchez was assigned to the 23rd Special Tactics Squadron, Hurlburt Field, Florida. (Photo courtesy of Yvette Duchene)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2010
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 16:48
    Photo ID: 7825816
    VIRIN: 100902-F-GW690-520
    Resolution: 1396x1697
    Size: 174.4 KB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gold Star Moms honor the fallen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen
    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen
    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen
    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen
    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen
    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    killed in action
    heroes
    Holloman
    fallen
    Memorial Day
    Gold Star Moms

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT