Yvette Sierra Duchene, Gold Star Mom, right, and Irene B. Sierra, Gold Star Grandmother stand behind a framed photo of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Ray Sanchez, 23rd Special Tactics Squadron combat controller, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 25, 2023. When an active-duty service member dies, his or her mother automatically becomes a Gold Star Mother, a title that no mother wants, but it's one they wear proudly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)
Gold Star Moms honor the fallen
