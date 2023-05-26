Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen [Image 5 of 6]

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Servicemembers and Team Holloman honor the fallen heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 25, 2023. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    This work, Gold Star Moms honor the fallen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    killed in action
    heroes
    Holloman
    fallen
    Memorial Day
    Gold Star Moms

