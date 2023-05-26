Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen [Image 2 of 6]

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Martin, 49th Wing command chief, shakes the hand of Gold Star Mom, Susan Misener, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 25, 2023. Gold Star Moms are mothers to active-duty service members who die, while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 16:48
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, Gold Star Moms honor the fallen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    killed in action
    heroes
    Holloman
    fallen
    memorial day
    gold star mom
    Gold Star Moms

