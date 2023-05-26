Gold Star Moms honor the fallen

Gold Star Moms and Team Holloman members pay respect to the fallen heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 25, 2023. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023
by A1C Michelle Ferrari