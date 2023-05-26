Gold Star Moms honor the fallen

U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, hugs Susan Misener, Gold Star Mom to U.S. Marine Sgt. Garrett A. Meisener, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Division, during a Memorial Day celebration, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 25, 2023. Holloman honors Gold Star Moms, who are mothers who lost sons or daughters of the United States of Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

