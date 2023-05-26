Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen [Image 1 of 6]

    Gold Star Moms honor the fallen

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Juan Alvarez, 49th Mission Support Group commander, hugs Susan Misener, Gold Star Mom to U.S. Marine Sgt. Garrett A. Meisener, 2nd Battalion, 9th Marine Division, during a Memorial Day celebration, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 25, 2023. Holloman honors Gold Star Moms, who are mothers who lost sons or daughters of the United States of Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    This work, Gold Star Moms honor the fallen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

