    NYANG Greenland 2023 [Image 5 of 7]

    NYANG Greenland 2023

    GREENLAND

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    An LC-130 Hercules aircraft from the New York Air National Guard sits at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, May 12, 2023. The installation, previously named Thule Air Base, was renamed in April 2023 to recognize Greenlandic cultural heritage. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:30
    Greenland
    ANG
    LC130
    NYANG
    NYNG
    109AW

