Employees at Pituffik Space Base load a cargo pallet onto an LC-130 Hercules aircraft in Greenland, May 12, 2023. The cargo was later transported to

Summit Station, a scientific research hub in Greenland. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:30 Photo ID: 7825047 VIRIN: 230512-Z-WA102-1027 Resolution: 7670x5116 Size: 2.44 MB Location: GL Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NYANG Greenland 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.