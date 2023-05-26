NYANG Greenland 2023

An LC-130 pilot, Maj. Brandon Caldwell, from the 109th Airlift Wing flies an LC-130 in Greenland, May 16, 2023. The 109th travels to Greenland annually to provide airlift support for the National Science Foundation and to train service members in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

