Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NYANG Greenland 2023 [Image 3 of 7]

    NYANG Greenland 2023

    GREENLAND

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    An LC-130 pilot, Maj. Brandon Caldwell, from the 109th Airlift Wing flies an LC-130 in Greenland, May 16, 2023. The 109th travels to Greenland annually to provide airlift support for the National Science Foundation and to train service members in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:30
    Photo ID: 7825042
    VIRIN: 230516-Z-WA102-1064
    Resolution: 7779x4649
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: GL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NYANG Greenland 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NYANG Greenland 2023
    NYANG Greenland 2023
    NYANG Greenland 2023
    NYANG Greenland 2023
    NYANG Greenland 2023
    NYANG Greenland 2023
    NYANG Greenland 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Greenland
    ANG
    LC130
    NYANG
    NYNG
    109AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT