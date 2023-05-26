Loadmasters from the 109th Airlift Wing, Master Sgt. Dylan Hassis, Tech. Sgt. Partick Bornt and Senior Airman Logan Garren, prepare to load a cargo pallet onto an LC-130 Hercules at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, May 12, 2023. The 109th transported the cargo in support of the National Science Foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:30 Photo ID: 7825043 VIRIN: 230512-Z-WA102-1018 Resolution: 7899x5269 Size: 2.68 MB Location: GL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NYANG Greenland 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Madison Scaringe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.