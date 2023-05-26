Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYANG Greenland 2023 [Image 4 of 7]

    NYANG Greenland 2023

    GREENLAND

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Loadmasters from the 109th Airlift Wing, Master Sgt. Dylan Hassis, Tech. Sgt. Partick Bornt and Senior Airman Logan Garren, prepare to load a cargo pallet onto an LC-130 Hercules at Pituffik Space Base, Greenland, May 12, 2023. The 109th transported the cargo in support of the National Science Foundation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

