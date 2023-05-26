NYANG Greenland 2023

Aircrew from the 109th Airlift Wing fly an LC-130 Hercules over the Baffin Bay in Greenland, May 12, 2023. 109th Airmen travel to Greenland annually to provide airlift support for the National Science Foundation and to train service members in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

