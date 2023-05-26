NYANG Greenland 2023

A maintainer from the 109th Airlift Wing performs maintenance on an LC-130 engine, May 15, 2023. The 109th travels to Greenland annually to provide airlift support for the National Science Foundation and to train service members in the Arctic environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Madison Scaringe)

Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 Location: GL