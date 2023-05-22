Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift [Image 9 of 11]

    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, prepare to hook a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle, to a CH-53E Super Stallion during helicopter support team lift operations on Camp Pendleton, California, May 9, 2023. CLB-15 and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 worked together to test an innovative method in HST operations for the Marine Corps utilizing wheel-nets in preparation for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    1st MLG
    Marines
    Training
    CLB15
    usmcnews

