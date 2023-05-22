CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, unload a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle, to conduct lift operations with a helicopter support team on Camp Pendleton, California, May 9, 2023. CLB-15 and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 worked together to test an innovative method in HST operations for the Marine Corps in preparation for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

