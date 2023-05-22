CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift

An U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 lifts a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle, utilizing wheel nets to test an innovative method in helicopter support team lift operations on Camp Pendleton, California, May 9, 2023. Combat Logistics Battalion 15 and HMH-361 conducted this training in preparation for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and support the future of the Marine Corps as it pertains to Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

