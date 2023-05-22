Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift [Image 6 of 11]

    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    An U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 lifts a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle, utilizing wheel nets to test an innovative method in helicopter support team lift operations on Camp Pendleton, California, May 9, 2023. Combat Logistics Battalion 15 and HMH-361 conducted this training in preparation for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and support the future of the Marine Corps as it pertains to Force Design 2030. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.27.2023 03:09
    Photo ID: 7821591
    VIRIN: 230510-M-HP224-2979
    Resolution: 1272x707
    Size: 313.36 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift
    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    1st MLG
    Marines
    Training
    CLB15
    usmcnews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT