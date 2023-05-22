CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift

U.S. Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, monitor a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle, hooked to a CH-53E Super Stallion during helicopter support team lift operations on Camp Pendleton, California, May 9, 2023. CLB-15 and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 worked together to test an innovative method in HST operations for the Marine Corps utilizing wheel-nets in preparation for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2023 03:09
|Photo ID:
|7821588
|VIRIN:
|230509-M-HP224-1923
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|18.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
