CLB-15 Helicopter Support Team Inaugural MRZR Lift

Photo By Cpl. Aidan Hekker | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Francisco Pallanesalejo Jr., center, a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, reaches for the hook controlled by a CH-53E Super Stallion to lift a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle, during external lift operations at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, May 9, 2023. CLB-15 and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, worked together to test an innovative lift method utilizing wheel nets to inform publication and standard operating procedure development for the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – The Marine Corps' largest and most capable heavy-lift helicopter hovers above Marines on an airfield at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. As the rotor-wash creates a dust cloud, a helicopter support team (HST) attaches a load beneath the aircraft – a vehicle supported by a net. Once secure, the Marines clear the area as the CH-53E Super Stallion picked up its cargo and departs.



The HST Marines assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 15, Combat Logistics Regiment 17, 1st Marine Logistics Group, were participating in an innovative lift exercise in conjunction with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Camp Pendleton, California, May 9.



HSTs are responsible for the rapid transportation of cargo via helicopter when it cannot be transported by ground or needs to be transported from ship to shore. In this exercise, CLB-15 and HMH-361 worked together to test a new lift method utilizing wheel nets to carry a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle.



With a lift capacity of 36,000 pounds, the Super Stallion effortlessly lifted the 2,100-pound vehicle. However, the primary focus of the training exercise was on the stability and speed that the wheel nets provide during transport. As the air and ground teams completed runs, they discussed the chain and cable tension points to improve load stability. This allowed the aircraft to fly faster and mitigated concerns about losing the load.



“The team did an excellent job testing these wheel nets for future potential support,” said 1st Lt. Elyzabeth Duarteruiz, air delivery officer assigned to CLB-15.



The exercise was part of a comprehensive training program aimed at preparing the teams for various scenarios they may encounter while providing expeditionary logistical support – the primary mission assigned to combat logistics battalions.



The use of wheel-nets to carry vehicles such as the MRZR or other equipment significantly enhances CLB-15’s ability to transport supplies and equipment to and from expeditionary sites by minimizing time needed to load and unload cargo from aircraft, effectively decreasing the time required to transport said equipment.



“HSTs are an underutilized capability of transportation,” said Duarteruiz. “They provide a unique capability for resupply and recovery of all types of gear in environments where ground transportation is not feasible or very challenging.”



Under Force Design 2030 initiatives, the Marine Corps is transitioning to smaller and more agile, mobile, and lethal units to accomplish its assigned missions. HSTs will continue to play a critical role in supporting forward units such as Marine Expeditionary Units or Marine Littoral Regiments, or the joint force, by providing rapid transportation of personnel and equipment to and from the battlefield.



Overall, the use of wheel nets emphasizes the Marine Corps’ commitment to more modern and innovative solutions to support these evolving needs as new technologies and operational concepts emerge.