    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift [Image 8 of 11]

    CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Terence Wallace, a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, monitors a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle, hooked to a CH-53E Super Stallion during helicopter support team lift operations on Camp Pendleton, California, May 9, 2023. CLB-15 and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 worked together to test an innovative method in HST operations for the Marine Corps utilizing wheel-nets in preparation for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    1st MLG
    Marines
    Training
    CLB15
    usmcnews

