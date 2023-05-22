CLB-15 Helicopter support team inaugural MRZR lift

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Terence Wallace, a landing support specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 1st Marine Logistics Group, monitors a Polaris MRZR, an ultra-light turbo diesel combat vehicle, hooked to a CH-53E Super Stallion during helicopter support team lift operations on Camp Pendleton, California, May 9, 2023. CLB-15 and Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361 worked together to test an innovative method in HST operations for the Marine Corps utilizing wheel-nets in preparation for the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

