U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephen Eckardt, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron instrument and flight control journeyman, refuels a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, May 2, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 21:42
|Photo ID:
|7819577
|VIRIN:
|230502-F-GM429-0183
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
