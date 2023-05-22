Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance [Image 2 of 8]

    USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 26, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 21:42
    Photo ID: 7819568
    VIRIN: 230426-F-GM429-0310
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: QLD, AU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    RAAF
    USAF
    Global Dexterity

