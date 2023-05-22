USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance

Airmen assigned to the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to launch a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 26, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

