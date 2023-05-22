USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Keys, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communications and navigations specialist, powers on an auxiliary power unit before a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 27, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

