    USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance [Image 3 of 8]

    USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Keys, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communications and navigations specialist, powers on an auxiliary power unit before a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 27, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    RAAF
    USAF
    Global Dexterity

