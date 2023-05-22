USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman MaGyver Boles, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion journeyman, performs routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, May 1, 2023. This is the fifth iteration of Exercise Global Dexterity between the U.S. Air Force and our Indo-Pacific partners, the Royal Australian Air Force, and focuses on strengthening our regional military partnership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

