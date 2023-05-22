USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance

U.S Air Force Senior Airman MaGyver Boles, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron propulsion journeyman, and Staff Sgt. Cody Keys, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communications and navigations specialist refuel a C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, May 1, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

