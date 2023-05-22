USAF, RAAF integrate maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cameron Williams, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III after a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley, Queensland, Australia, April 27, 2023. Our combined goal is to learn from one another to develop air force capabilities in the U.S. and Australia that are operationally resilient and effective in achieving mission success across a spectrum of tactical objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

