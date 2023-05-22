230523-N-ZQ263-1015 EAST CHINA SEA (May 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Matthew Jimino, from Tuftonboro, N.H., mans a .50 caliber machine gun mount aboard aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7818364
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-ZQ263-1015
|Resolution:
|6749x4499
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Stands Watch [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT