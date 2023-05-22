Sailor Mans Ship's Binoculars During Port Transit

230523-N-NX635-1148 EAST CHINA SEA (May 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Zainab Bello, from Stafford, Va., looks through a pair of ship's binoculars aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 05.22.2023