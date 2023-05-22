Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Mans Ship's Binoculars During Port Transit [Image 2 of 6]

    Sailor Mans Ship's Binoculars During Port Transit

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230523-N-NX635-1148 EAST CHINA SEA (May 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Zainab Bello, from Stafford, Va., looks through a pair of ship's binoculars aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 15:22
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Mans Ship's Binoculars During Port Transit [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

