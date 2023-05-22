230523-N-NX635-1165 EAST CHINA SEA (May 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Operations Specialist Seaman Zainab Bello, from Stafford, Va., looks through a pair of ship's binoculars aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7818376
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-NX635-1165
|Resolution:
|7168x4784
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailor Mans Ship's Binoculars During Port Transit [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
