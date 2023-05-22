Sailor Mans Alidade During Port Transit

230523-N-NX635-1156 EAST CHINA SEA (May 23, 2023) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Ruth Maldonado, from Whiteville, N.C., mans an alidade aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023