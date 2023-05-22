Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Meyer Steams Past Nimitz [Image 4 of 6]

    Wayne E. Meyer Steams Past Nimitz

    EAST CHINA SEA

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230523-N-ZQ263-1030 EAST CHINA SEA (May 23, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steams alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 15:22
    Photo ID: 7818373
    VIRIN: 230523-N-ZQ263-1030
    Resolution: 8104x5403
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, Wayne E. Meyer Steams Past Nimitz [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Nimitz
    Wayne E. Meyer
    DDG 108
    Navy

