230523-N-ZQ263-1030 EAST CHINA SEA (May 23, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) steams alongside the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 15:22
|Photo ID:
|7818373
|VIRIN:
|230523-N-ZQ263-1030
|Resolution:
|8104x5403
|Size:
|4.09 MB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wayne E. Meyer Steams Past Nimitz [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT