4-319th AFAR, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to Chaos Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade render a salute at a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, 4-319th commander Lt. Col. Robert Kinney relinquished command to Lt. Col. Neil Stark. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

