U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to Chaos Battery, 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade render a salute at a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, 4-319th commander Lt. Col. Robert Kinney relinquished command to Lt. Col. Neil Stark. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 07:43
|Photo ID:
|7817104
|VIRIN:
|230524-A-BS310-1105
|Resolution:
|7088x4725
|Size:
|23.82 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
