4-319th AFAR, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Kinney, left, outgoing commander of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, shakes hands with Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, commanding general of the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) at a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Kinney relinquished command to Lt. Col. Stark. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

