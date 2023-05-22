U.S. Army Col. Michael Kloepper, commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade (173rd AB), addresses the audience at a change of command ceremony for 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd AB at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Robert Kinney relinquished command to Lt. Col. Neil Stark. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 07:43 Photo ID: 7817100 VIRIN: 230524-A-BS310-1140 Resolution: 7745x5163 Size: 27.88 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.