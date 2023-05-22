Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Robert Kinney, center, outgoing commander of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receives a Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Michael Kloepper, commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Kinney relinquished command to Lt. Col. Neil Stark. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 07:43
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
