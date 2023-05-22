4-319th AFAR, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Neil Stark, left, incoming commander of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receives the unit colors from Col. Michael Kloepper, commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade, at a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Robert Kinney relinquished command to Lt. Col. Stark. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

