U.S. Army Col. Michael Kloepper, center, commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade (173rd AB), Lt. Col. Robert Kinney, right, outgoing commander of 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd AB and incoming commander Lt. Col. Neil Stark face the audience at a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Kinney relinquished command to Lt. Col. Stark. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 07:43
|Photo ID:
|7817101
|VIRIN:
|230524-A-BS310-1130
|Resolution:
|7711x5141
|Size:
|25.77 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
