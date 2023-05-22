U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Staeheli, left, incoming commander of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, salutes to his squadron leadership during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Ari Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 06:16 Photo ID: 7816990 VIRIN: 230524-A-BS310-0355 Resolution: 8034x5356 Size: 36.99 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.