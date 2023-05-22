U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Staeheli, left, incoming commander of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, salutes to his squadron leadership during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Ari Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 06:16
|Photo ID:
|7816990
|VIRIN:
|230524-A-BS310-0355
|Resolution:
|8034x5356
|Size:
|36.99 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT