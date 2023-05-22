1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (1-91 CAV), 173rd Airborne Brigade stand in formation prior to a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, 1-91 CAV commander Lt. Col. Ari Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

