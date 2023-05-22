Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony [Image 8 of 10]

    1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Michael Kloepper, center, commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade, Lt. Col. Ari Martyn, right, outgoing commander of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and incoming commander Lt. Col. John Staeheli face the audience at a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 06:16
    Photo ID: 7816988
    VIRIN: 230524-A-BS310-0280
    Resolution: 6677x4451
    Size: 25.48 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
