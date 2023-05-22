U.S. Army Col. Michael Kloepper, center, commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade, Lt. Col. Ari Martyn, right, outgoing commander of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade and incoming commander Lt. Col. John Staeheli face the audience at a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 06:16 Photo ID: 7816988 VIRIN: 230524-A-BS310-0280 Resolution: 6677x4451 Size: 25.48 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.