Sara Staeheli, wife of U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Staeheli, receives a bouquet of yellow roses during a change of command ceremony for 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Ari Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 06:16 Photo ID: 7816982 VIRIN: 230524-A-BS310-0160 Resolution: 6421x4281 Size: 19.92 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.