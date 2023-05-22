1-91 CAV, 173rd Airborne Brigade Change of Command ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ari Martyn, center, outgoing commander of 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, receives a Meritorious Service Medal by Col. Michael Kloepper, commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade, during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)
