    Image 5 of 10

    StrongerTogether, USArmy, SkySoldiers, airborne, paratroopers

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.24.2023

    Photo by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to Hellcat Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (1-91 CAV), 173rd Airborne Brigade render a salute during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, 1-91 CAV commander Lt. Col. Ari Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.25.2023 06:16
    Photo ID: 7816985
    VIRIN: 230524-A-BS310-0250
    Resolution: 6188x4125
    Size: 21.6 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, StrongerTogether, USArmy, SkySoldiers, airborne, paratroopers [Image 10 of 10], by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    paratroopers
    airborne
    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether

