StrongerTogether, USArmy, SkySoldiers, airborne, paratroopers

U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to Hellcat Troop, 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment (1-91 CAV), 173rd Airborne Brigade render a salute during a change of command ceremony at Grafenwoehr, Germany, May 24, 2023. During the ceremony, 1-91 CAV commander Lt. Col. Ari Martyn relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Staeheli. (U.S. Army photo by Markus Rauchenberger)

