Norwegian Foot March 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, crosses the finish line during the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Leading from the front, -Col. Richard was the first to finish the 2023 Norwegian Foot March. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Koby Mitchell)

