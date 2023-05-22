U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, crosses the finish line during the Norwegian Foot March at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 20, 2023. Leading from the front, -Col. Richard was the first to finish the 2023 Norwegian Foot March. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2023 01:16
|Photo ID:
|7816581
|VIRIN:
|230520-F-KM882-1326
|Resolution:
|4132x2750
|Size:
|621.55 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Norwegian Foot March 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT